Supporting HBCU’s with the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruise [LISTEN]

With over $71 million raised for HBCU’s (since 1998), Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage is giving you the opportunity to party with a purpose!

In true Rickey Smiley Morning Show fashion, giving back is always on our radar. April 27th-May 4th, 2024, we’re setting sail to support higher education for students!

“We both love our HBCU’s, and I know that we need to help these kids stay in school,” Rickey said.

Fly Jock Tom Joyner joins the show to discuss a few of his favorite parts of the voyage. Celebrity guests (Bobby Brown, Ashanti, Chaka Kan, Earth, Wind, and Fire, etc.), live performances, and surprises you couldn’t imagine…this is surely one event to scratch off your bucket list!

Embark on the ultimate cruise experience with unbeatable value. Enjoy vibrant nightlife activities, amenities galore, daily workouts, and ports-of-call including Labadee, Haiti, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Cabins are selling fast, don’t miss out!

Book Your Cabin at FantasticVoyage2024.com or Call 214-495-1963

