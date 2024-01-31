Side-Boo Tatted Blueface’s Face Where He Likes To Put His Face

CLOSE

Chrisean Rock can’t catch a break. Blueface and Chrisean have had a rocky relationship that resulted in her having his baby then he ‘Thotiana’ to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the midst of his shooting drama and proposed to his girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis. He ends up jail, gets out then allegedly ran back to the one who loves him Chrisean.

A happy that she got her boo back, Chrisean Rock, on Sunday shocked the internet posting up rockn’ a photo of Blueface tatted on her face, taking a ‘L’ with her followers.

Now it seems that another women is one uping, Chrisean, memorializing Blueface’s face on her body as well.

A woman named Bonnie Lashay recently shared a video of herself getting a picture of Blueface tatted on the place she claims Blueface likes to put his, her butt cheek.

Take a look at the video below.