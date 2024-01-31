Blueface’s Mother Reacts To Chrisean Rock’s Blueface Face Tattoo

CLOSE

Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s relationship is a lot to unpack, and Blueface’s mother sincerely feels her son is not mentally capable to help Chrisean unpack all “that baggage” that Chrisean is carrying around and that tattoo she placed on her face is “f’n crazy”.

Not long ago Blueface’s mother made a claim, suggesting her son, Blueface, and his new baby mama, Chrisean Rock, were cousins.

Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold outside L.A’s Men’s Central Jail on Wednesday, following a failed attempt to see her son, and she tells us Chrisean’s enormous tattoo of Blueface’s mug on her cheek is “absolutely f***ng crazy” … and she thinks it’s a shady ploy to make Blue feel obligated to deal with her once he gets out of jail.

Ms. Saffold is also not happy at all about Chrisean moving back into her sons home.

The biggest question is, what happen to the fiancé !?

Take a look at Blueface’s mothers reaction to Chrisean Rock’s latest antics below.