Happy first day of Black History Month, people!
As we prepare for a month filled with celebrating all that’s beautiful about Black culture — then, now and even in the foreseeable future — The Amanda Seales Show wanted to start things off with a special note or two straight from the head honcho herself.
Enjoy!
RELATED: Republicans, Black People And Menthol Cigarettes l The Amanda Seales Show
Getting those few laughs out of the way, the crew decided to jump into a more interesting conversation that some of you might’ve been thinking in your own Black households: does the annual celebration still hit the way it used to back when you were in school? Are you still commemorating on a daily basis without the assistance of a teacher?
…don’t even get us started on the insincere brands that are expected to jump on the “BHM trend” all month long!
See what The Amanda Seales Show had to say about this year’s kickoff of Black History Month below:
The post Has Black History Month Changed Over Time? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
Has Black History Month Changed Over Time? | The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Here Are The 8 Best Date Night Restaurants in Cleveland!
-
Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Actors KJ Smith and Skyh Black Have Officially Tied The Knot
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts
-
Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors
-
Your Weight and Your Health