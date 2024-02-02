Usher Say’s He Baby Sat Beyonce’, But He Wasn’t Her Manny

CLOSE

Back in the summer Usher claimed that back when Beyonce’ was just a shorty he used to babysit her. At the time Usher would have been 14/15 years old while young Bey would have been about 11/12 years

Recently a now 45 year old Usher, who is preparing to take center stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, sat down in a chair at the new infamous ‘Club Shay Shay’ with Shannon Sharpe who circled back around to Usher’s claims of being a Beyonce’ ‘nanny’. Usher say’s he wasn’t Beyonce’s ‘manny’ but he is sticking to his story that he baby sat her.

But Usher and Beyonce’ are three years apart. So how does that work?

According to Usher:

Beyonce’ came to Atlanta with Destiny’s Child, before they were Destiny’s Child, when he was in his teens, and he was tasked with watching the kids while they hung out at musician Daryl Simmons’ house. Usher’s responsibilities were to make sure that none of destiny’s children broke anything.

