Usher Say’s He Baby Sat Beyonce’, But He Wasn’t Her Manny

Back in the summer Usher claimed that back when Beyonce’ was just a shorty he used to babysit her. At the time Usher would have been 14/15 years old while young Bey would have been about 11/12 years
Recently a now 45 year old Usher, who is preparing to take center stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, sat down in a chair at the new infamous ‘Club Shay Shay’ with Shannon Sharpe who circled back around to Usher’s claims of being a Beyonce’ ‘nanny’. Usher say’s he wasn’t Beyonce’s ‘manny’ but he is sticking to his story that he baby sat her.
But Usher and Beyonce’ are three years apart. So how does that work?
Beyonce’ came to Atlanta with Destiny’s Child, before they were Destiny’s Child, when he was in his teens, and he was tasked with watching the kids while they hung out at musician Daryl Simmons’ house. Usher’s responsibilities were to make sure that none of destiny’s children broke anything.
Take a look at the video below
-
Here Are The 8 Best Date Night Restaurants in Cleveland!
-
Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts
-
Actors KJ Smith and Skyh Black Have Officially Tied The Knot
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors
-
1,900 Activision Blizzard and Xbox Employees Laid Off By Microsoft, X Reacts