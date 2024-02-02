Sol Blume Announces Headliners SZA & Snoh Aalegra For This Year’s 3-Day Festival

CLOSE

Sol Blume announces powerhouse songstresses SZA and Snoh Aalegra to headline this year’s festival. They will be joined by the world’s first festival performance from KAYTRAMINÉ, featuring Kaytranada and Aminé. Read more details about the Sol Blume’s fifth anniversary music festival inside.

ENT Legends are the independent concert promoters behind one of the largest R&B music festivals in the country, Sol Blume. They are excited to announce the lineup for Sol Blume 2024 as the festival returns to Sacramento’s Discovery Park featuring an expanded three-day format beginning May 3-5.

This year’s springtime festival features an exciting lineup of R&B swooners, masters of rhyme, and sultry songstresses offering fans a wide selection of mesmerizing music acts from the worlds of R&B, hip-hop, and soul.

Setting the tone for an unforgettable weekend, a pair of today’s most successful and critically acclaimed R&B artists, SZA and Snoh Aalegra, are set to headline the outdoor festival.

Sol Blume will also play host to the first-ever festival performance from KAYTRAMINÉ, the acclaimed collaborative project between producer Kaytranada and rapper Aminé. This will also be the duo’s Sacramento debut.

Other highly-anticipated performers joining these special guests include PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ari Lennox, PinkPantheress, Masego, Jordan Ward and Omar Apollo.

Check out each day’s line up below:

FRIDAY, MAY 3:

Snoh Aalegra ** ~ Omar Apollo ~ PinkPantheress ~ Dom Kennedy & Teeflii ~ JoJo ~ UMI ~ Maeta ~ Naomi Sharon ~ RAAHiiM ~ Lekan ~ Amindi

SATURDAY, MAY 4:

Kaytraminé ** ~ Masego ~ SiR ~ Wale ~ Kelela ~ Kota The Friend ~ Jordan Ward ~ Ama Lou ~ Elmiene ~ Khamari ~ Samm Henshaw ~ Nate Curry & Harris Rudman

SUNDAY, MAY 5:

SZA ** ~ PARTYNEXTDOOR ~ Ari Lennox~ Doechii ~ Toosii ~ Ayra Starr ~ Libianca ~ Chase Shakur ~ Leon Thomas ~ Karri ~ Chxrry22

** denotes 2024 festival headliners

Weekend tickets will be on sale this coming Monday, February 5 via the Sol Blume website, which includes three-day GA and VIP wristbands as well as the introduction of the GA+ ticket type. Fans are encouraged to act fast as pricing will increase as the festival date approaches, and this year’s ticket pre-sale sold out in advance.

Since its inception in 2018, the springtime outdoor music festival produced by Sacramento-based concert promotions group ENT Legends has helped to create a multi-million dollar economic impact upon the Sacramento region, crowning itself as the West Coast’s largest annual R&B music festival.

With a continued emphasis on positivity, diversity, and inclusivity, Sol Blume aims to bring together Sacramento residents and travelers to gather together next spring and enjoy incredible music performances outdoors featuring acclaimed R&B, soul, and hip-hop acts.

Check out the full lineup and purchase tickets Monday, Feb. 5 on their website.

