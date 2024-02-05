Singer Selena’s Killer Is Speaking Her Truth In New Docuseries

CLOSE

Grammy award winning singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, known as Selena, was referred to as the “Queen of Tejano Music”, her contributions to music and fashion made her one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century. Selena’s rising stardom was cut short at the tender age of 23 years old in 1995 when she confronted, Yolanda Saldívar, the manager of Selena’s boutiques, in regards to allegedly embezzling more than $30,000 via forged checks from both the fan club and the boutiques. Saldívar then retrieved a gun from her purse and pointed it at Selena, ultimately shooting and killing her. Selena Quintanilla’s story was played out on the silver screen, with Jennifer Lopez playing her in the movie ‘Selena’ in 1997.

Nearly thirty years after Selena’s untimely death, a Oxygen True Crime docuseries, will feature Yolanda Saldivar who is up for parole in 2025 first interview from prison in nearly two decades and, for the first time, perspectives from the convicted killer’s family members. The doc will also spotlight “never-before revealed documents and recordings” to reportedly show that there was “more to the tragedy than the public knows.”

The Oxygen True Crime docuseries ‘Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them‘ premieres with back-to-back episodes Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

