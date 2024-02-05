CLOSE

Politics can be a dirty game if you play close enough attention. From corrupt politicians to down-right xenophobic presidential elects, we have pretty much seen it all when it comes to “suits” and their wavering sanity.

One of the most recent examples of what we mean by that happened during a hearing last Wednesday (January 31) where TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and other tech execs — Meta, X and Snap for example — testified before U.S. lawmakers on their role in the potential of online harm when it comes to children on social media.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark) took it upon himself to repeatedly, literally to ad nauseam, question Chew about his affiliation to both the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese nationality overall. Shou — once again, repeatedly — made it crystal clear that he was a born-and-raised resident of Singapore.

Watch the jarring exchange below via CNN, which we felt was only right to post from their TikTok given the circumstances at hand:

Of course, The Amanda Seales Show had a field day with the viral news and even had some interesting opinions to bounce around between the head honcho herself and our guy Rodney Maybin who we all know and lovingly refer to as “Supreme.” You may hear a few laughs here and jokes there, but best believe this is no laughing matter when it comes down to racial ethics in the political world.

Watch the dialogue between Amanda and Supreme below in regards to Senator Tom Cotton’s racist remarks to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew:

The post Senator Tom Cotton’s Racist Remarks l The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

