CLOSE

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ drops surprise teaser trailer for the upcoming Moana sequel, Moana 2. The beloved animated musical will take viewers on a brand new voyage with Moana. Watch the teaser trailer and read more about the upcoming Disney film inside.

It was initially developed as a Disney+ television series, but Disney opted for a feature length film with a theatrical release instead. Moana 2 follows Moana as she journeys on a dangerous mission to the far seas of Oceania after getting a call from her ancestors. In a statement shared with CBS, Disney says that it is “an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Moana 2 is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy award winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

The sequel to the 2016 Disney animated hit will open in theaters November 27, 2024. The animated feature is separate from the live-action Moana film, starring original animated star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that remains in the works for a summer 2025 release.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the news on CNBC ahead of the company’s earnings call on Wednesday.

No other details about cast have been announced but we will keep our readers posted with updates.

Fans are obviously excited, causing “Moana” to trend on social media today (Feb. 7). Some fans share the teaser. While others grapple with the idea of yet another Disney sequel followed by the announcements of the company’s other films including Toy Story 5, Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2.

Check out some fan reactions to the news below:

Moana 2 opens in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

‘Moana’ Trends After A Surprise Sequel Teaser Trailer Is Released was originally published on globalgrind.com