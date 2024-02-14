CLOSE

A grooming line fit for a King.

Since men have learned the benefits of hygiene beyond a simple shower and graduated to ensuring their beards are as soft as possible, and their faces are properly moisturized, there’s been an uptick in men’s grooming offerings.

The latest to enter the chat is LeBron James, with his very own grooming line, called The Shop, the name borrowed from his HBO show The Shop: Uninterrupted, cofounded by Paul Rivera and Randy Sims. The show gathers celebrities –like Drake, Odell Beckham Jr., Anthony Davis and 2 Chainz– in a barbershop for a roundtable conversation on pop culture and sports.

The new brand, a product of James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company, is a partnership with Parlux.

Paul Rivera told Women’s Wear Daily that the team is happy to offer folks another way to join in on The Shop brand.

“We created The Shop out of a deep love and passion for the barbershop experience,” Rivera told WWD. “Our show was designed to bring people inside the shop for the debates, the arguments and the therapy you can only get at a true neighborhood spot. Now, we want to give people another side to the experience.”

The debut collection consists of seven products: deep-conditioning beard cream, moisturizing shampoo and conditioner, exfoliating face wash, soothing shave cream, aftershave-toner, hydrating facial lotion, and a styling pomade. It’s set to hit stores on April 1, at 1,600 Walmart locations nationwide, and will also be available online.

James might be a billionaire, but he’s making sure his grooming brand is accessible to consumers, so each of the products will be priced at less than $10.

The Shop: LeBron James Launches His Own Grooming Line was originally published on cassiuslife.com