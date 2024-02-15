Missing 5-Year-Old Amber Alert Victim Feared To Be Dead
A missing 5-year-old boy from the Columbus area is feared to be dead today after a 911 caller mentioned that possibility to police.
Darnell Taylor, 5, was last suspected to be with his foster mother Pammy Maye, 48.
FOX 8 reports that the search began early yesterday morning. The Jeep Cherokee Maye allegedly was driving was found near Cleveland hours later, but neither she nor the boy were inside.
Ohio Amber Alert: Victim Believed To Be In Danger Near Cleveland
The 911 caller Maye’s husband. According to the report, Maye’s husband claims that his wife told him that she killed Taylor.
From FOX 8:
According to the court document, the man told a 911 operator that his wife, Pammy Maye, said she killed the child. Maye allegedly said the boy was no longer alive and had not been seen since Monday or Tuesday, WCMH (sister station of FOX 8) reports.
The document said while he was on the phone with dispatchers Maye tried to cover her husband’s mouth while telling him she had a plan, WCMH reports.
If you suspect that you’ve seen Taylor or Maye you are encouraged to contact the police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
