Life Hacks / Tips And Tricks l The Amanda Seales Show

Published on February 15, 2024

Button "Tips & Tricks" on 3D keyboard

Source: undefined undefined / Getty

 

There’s a lot about life that we simply don’t know or fully understand, but that doesn’t mean we can’t help each other out when out comes to discovering the great joys and wonders of simply co-existing.

For example, did you know that humans share 98.7% of our DNA with bonobo chimps? Wild!

 

 

The Amanda Seales Show crew decided to have a little fun today and drop a few more fun facts on our listeners, in addition to a handful of helpful life hacks that might just save your life in the event of a home invasion. Hey, you never know!

Take note on these need-to-know tips, tricks and life hacks below via The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post Life Hacks / Tips And Tricks l The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

