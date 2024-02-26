Every superhero has its kryptonite, right? Cam Newton, aka Superman, hosted his annual 7 v 7 Football tournament where he trains top recruits around the nation. During one of the drills, a little squabble broke out between the players. The former NFL star tried breaking up the fight and a couple of haymakers came his way.
Check out the video below:
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It
RELATED: Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female Sports Reporter
RELATED: Cam Newton Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan Before Risky Surgery
Cam Newton Gets Swung On At His Own Football Camp [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
-
Swizz Beatz Is Not Sweating Usher Being All Boo’d Up On Alicia Keys During Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
-
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead
-
Here's Where To Find The Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
-
These AT&T Outage Posts Will Make You Laugh, Unless Your Phone Is Still Off
-
Get Your Tickets To The We Them Ones Comedy Tour!
-
Audience Walks Out On Comedian Following George Floyd Joke