Red Bull released a new Spiral Freestyle featuring artists Saba, Mick Jenkins and IDK. The trio delivered a soulful cypher. Watch the full episode from Red Bull 1520 inside.

Rappers Saba, Mick Jenkins and IDK shared their talents on Red Bull’s Spiral Freestyle. The gifted lyricists offered intricate wordplay, captivating bars and powerful storytelling for the whopping six-minute freestyle. The full episode marks the 11th installment and final episode of the Season 1 of Red Bull Spiral. The Red Bull Spiral highlights emerging talent and hip hop heavyweights like Coast Contra, Souls of Mischief, Griselda label mates Armani Caesar, Jay Worthy and Rome Streetz, and many more.

The Red Bull Spiral invites three to four MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher. They film in one continuous take, challenging even th3e most seasoned artists to keep it cool under pressure and deliver their best bars as the camera spins throughout the studio, capturing every movement.

Red Bull Spiral is part of Red Bull 1520, a YouTube channel dedicated to hip-hop programming from the world of Red Bull, featuring beats, bars and live performances from rap’s next movement.

The upcoming season with launch this Spring with new talent taking their talents to the Red Bull Spiral cypher. Until then, watch Saba, Mick and IDK deliver a flawless freestyle performance in a single take. Comment your favorite freestyle below.

Check out the full episode from Red Bull’s home for hip hop, Red Bull 1520 below:

Red Bull’s Latest Spiral Freestyle Features Soulful Cypher From Saba, Mick Jenkins & IDK was originally published on globalgrind.com