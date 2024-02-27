CLOSE

John Legend To Perform With Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra will perform with Ohio native and Grammy Award-winner John Legend this summer.

A press release states that “An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories with The Cleveland Orchestra” would showcase his famous tunes and unexpected stories from his life and career.

The performance will be at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Thursday, August 8 at 7 p.m. The general public can buy tickets on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

Which artist would you like to see perform with an orchestra?

John Legend: To Perform With Cleveland Orchestra was originally published on rnbcincy.com