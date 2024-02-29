2 Chainz, Saweetie, Lil Baby Join BMF Season 3: What’s Next

CLOSE

The latest installment of 50 Cent’s “Black Mafia Family” (BMF) drops Friday March 1st and plunges viewers into the heart of the early 1990s, where Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory embark on a quest to expand their empire from Detroit to Atlanta. As Meech sets his sights on dominating the drug trade in the South, Terry remains in Detroit to manage their operations, balancing business responsibilities with personal relationships. Radio and TV personality Jazmyn Summers chopped it up with the cast for Radio One to get the scoop.

With Meech’s relocation to Atlanta, he forms alliances and navigates the treacherous underworld of the city, while Terry faces threats to their Detroit stronghold. As their empire expands, tensions rise, and loyalties are tested.

“This is the first time we’re able to see these two brothers separated,” shares Lil Meech. “Atlanta is the hub of the United States with all the freeways reaching all different parts of the country. Big Meech figured that Atlanta Is the best spot to move the business forward and eventually go national but he’s moving down there with nobody. It’s the first time he’s been without his brother or his crew. All these faces, people that he don’t know and don’t trust.”

Lil Meech is playing his dad Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” who he says is loving the series.

“He’s telling me, what I could do better. But overall he loves the way that I’m embodying his character. He’s able to watch the show in the prison he’s in. He and his buddies all get together Friday and watch. That’s the biggest blessing. “

Playing his dad can take an emotional toll Lil Meech shares:

“I can pour all my feelings out during my scenes. I still remember the day he got taken away from me and the first day I see him behind the walls. He never cried before but he cried that day. It gives me a different type of drive. Like my dad’s still in jail. I still feel it., I might smile all the time, but it still hurts me. I haven’t seen him except behind bars since I was around 7 years old. I always want my father home. I just wanna be able to hug him as a free man.

Lil Meech says his dad, who has already served over 15 years, will get out before 2028, the release date announced by law enforcement after Flenory’s sentence of 30 years was reduced by three years. Meanwhile, familiar faces like Detectives Bryant (Steve Harris), who was suspended and Jin (Kelly Hu), who was demoted continue their pursuit of BMF but not always lawfully further intensifying the conflict between law enforcement and the growing organization. Jin is forced to work with a new partner. “They partnered me up with a dirty cop (Bryant) and he dragged me down”, says Hu about her character Jin. “I’m starting off season 3 just trying to dig myself out and they partner me up with this bougie newcomer I have to train”. That newcomer is Detective Cobie Amberson (Morgan Alexandria) a politically connected wealthy African American woman who got her job through nepotism. “She works really hard to prove herself which isn’t easy so there’s a lot of initial conflict, but eventually they form a bond” reveals Alexandria. Throughout the season, viewers are treated to a series of gripping moments and unexpected twists. From shocking betrayals to deadly confrontations, each episode unfolds with a sense of urgency, keeping audiences engaged and eager for more. Southwest T’s (Da’Vinci Juste) lover Markisha’s ( Alani “La La” Anthony) is unstable after being shot and his devotion to her causes fireworks with Lawanda (Sydney Mitchell) who is pregnant with his second child . We see Markisha and T break up and eventually make up in dramatic scenes ahead . The arrest of their Columbian drug condition offers fresh challenges and the escalating tensions between BMF and rival factions, drive the narrative forward, offering viewers a deeper insight into the complexities of the Flenory brothers’ world. New local competition comes as the brothers take on enemies more ruthless in their ways than they have ever seen who threaten to destroy the whole empire. One of those is a groundbreaking character Henrietta known as Henri, a gender fluid character who was born female. You’ll see her viciously beat a man to death, kill a woman after she sleeps with her and the person she brutally murders towards the end of the season will shock you, “She is a literal trailblazer, a tornado of power, respect, gritty and not afraid to break a few eggs to make an omelet ,” says Ren King who plays her.”Henrietta is the first character in the BMF universe that when it comes to gender, is not entirely female, not entirely male, just this big boss energy that you have to respect. She’s a straight up tornado of mess. “ Her dad Blaze (Christopher Duncan) is a wealthy former narcotics detective who eventually beefs with his own daughter. “I know the dance of that world, but now as a boss and a kingpin in the drug world I have the connections. I know the politics and I know the politicians Just think about the name blaze, fire is dangerous,” he shares. BMF continues to humanize the choices of the brother’s business, and their pursuits of the American Dream particularly through their parents. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White) who return as the patriarchs and matriarchs of the Flenory family, whose marriage remains on the rocks. “One of the strongest things about the show is that it’s still about family no matter what. Even in BMF, they have created a family where they’re supportive and loyal to one another and they learn that part at home. In season three you’re actually seeing more of Lucille finding herself after facing divorce from her cheating husband,” reveals White The sister Nicole (Laila Pruitt) brings an interesting twist to the family story. “She’s figured out how to live under the radar of her family. She’s individualizing herself but you’ll see a bit of a surprise from Nicole with the people that she chooses to hang around,” discloses Pruitt. BMF recurring star, Stacks (2 Chainz), Atlanta born and bred, is introduced as a member of Meech’s new crew, yet he is suspicious of Meech. Other co-stars include Rodney “Greeny” Green (Ne-Yo), a local Atlanta player wo is willing to negotiate with the newly arrived Meech; Payne (Lil Baby), who is one of Stack’s foot soldiers and Saweetie as Keeya, a love interest of Lil Meech. “2 Chainz was fun to work with because he actually knew my father,” shares Lil Meech. ”Before he got incarcerated they used to hang out in Atlanta and chill. He had stories he could tell me about my father.” Lil Meech says that the huge diamond BMF bling he rocks is real. “Yes. Yes Yes. You know Meech can’t wear no fake diamonds,” he exclaims. Heather Zuhlke, the interim showrunner, executive producer, and writer comments that “everyone’s reinventing themselves this year. That’s what we wrote to push the story forward. “ Former NBA baller Jalen Rose, a Detroit native, who hosted the New York premiere said he considered BMF family. “They looked out for me when I was an up-and-coming athlete. It’s great to see Detroit on the national stage. BMF was a Fortune 500 company. They had motivation, discipline, marketing, and advertising. I’m so glad they’re being celebrated and their story being told. “ As the season progresses, the stakes continue to rise, culminating in a dramatic showdown that will leave lasting repercussions for the characters involved. With its compelling storyline and authentic portrayal of the BMF saga, Season 3 of “Black Mafia Family” promises to captivate audiences until the very end. Oh we didn’t forget Lil Meeh says his romance with R&B baddie Summer Walker is officially over. “Me and Summer have respect for each other. But we’re both doing our own thing right now.,” Meech discloses. But ladies if you were thinking of sliding in his DMs don’t waste your time, “I don’t check my DMs” he says. Interview edited for brevity. You can check out the whole convo with Lil Meech, cast members and the showrunner in the video above. Article and interview by Jazmyn Summers. Please don’t forget to subscribe to her YouTube. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram and Facebook.

The post 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Lil Baby Join BMF Season 3: What’s Next appeared first on Black America Web.

2 Chainz, Saweetie, Lil Baby Join BMF Season 3: What’s Next was originally published on blackamericaweb.com