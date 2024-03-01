Brush High School Juvenile Arrested With Loaded Gun At School

It’s being reported that a local juvenile has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto school grounds.
The incident happened Friday morning at Brush High School.
FOX 8 reports that an anonymous tip to the school’s tipline led to the police being called to investigate. Students were required to ‘shelter in place’ while the authorities investigated.
From FOX 8:
[Superintendent of South Euclid/Lyndhurst Schools] Reid issued a statement that included the following:
“Lockdown situations can be frightening for students. A follow-up will be conducted with staff and students. Please discuss this situation with your children and let us know if follow-up is needed at school.”
To read the entire FOX 8 report [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
