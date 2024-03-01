Brush High School Juvenile Arrested With Loaded Gun At School

CLOSE

It’s being reported that a local juvenile has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto school grounds.

The incident happened Friday morning at Brush High School.

FOX 8 reports that an anonymous tip to the school’s tipline led to the police being called to investigate. Students were required to ‘shelter in place’ while the authorities investigated.

From FOX 8:

[Superintendent of South Euclid/Lyndhurst Schools] Reid issued a statement that included the following:

“Lockdown situations can be frightening for students. A follow-up will be conducted with staff and students. Please discuss this situation with your children and let us know if follow-up is needed at school.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

