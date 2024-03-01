Listen Live
- CLE

Brush High School Juvenile Arrested With Loaded Gun At School

Published on March 1, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
blue siren on the police car during control in the city streets

Source: ChiccoDodiFC / Getty

It’s being reported that a local juvenile has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto school grounds.

The incident happened Friday morning at Brush High School.

FOX 8 reports that an anonymous tip to the school’s tipline led to the police being called to investigate. Students were required to ‘shelter in place’ while the authorities investigated.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

From FOX 8:

[Superintendent of South Euclid/Lyndhurst Schools] Reid issued a statement that included the following:

“Lockdown situations can be frightening for students. A follow-up will be conducted with staff and students.  Please discuss this situation with your children and let us know if follow-up is needed at school.” 

To read the entire FOX 8 report [click here].

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Brush High School Juvenile Arrested With Loaded Gun At School  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close