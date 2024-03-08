Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby

Former “Basketball Wives LA” star Draya Michele is having a baby with 22-year-old Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets. Draya, 39, confirmed the pregnancy via social media.

“For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades.” She wrote below an IG photo. “It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence.. We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought l’a have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

Rumors of the pregnancy have been around for little while now, but now that’s it’s official, we’re wishing the best for the couple and their growing family.

