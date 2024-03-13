The Houston Hottie is back on the road starting this Spring. On Wednesday (March 13), Megan Thee Stallion took to instagram to announce the Hot Girl Summer Tour, set to kick off in May. While official tour dates have not been announced, there is a list of cities Megan is expected to perform in.
RELATED: Our favorite moments from Bun B’s All-American Takeover
RELATED: Drake Signs Texas Born Rapper
Here it is, Hotties: Check out the first promotional flyer for the Hot Girl Summer Tour, coming May 2024.
Hot Girl Summer Returns: Megan Thee Stallion Announces 2024 Tour was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money
-
Cleveland Browns Make Stunning Trade For Wide Receiver
-
Cleveland Heights Native Jason Kelce Retiring From NFL
-
Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
-
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead
-
Warrensville: Tirrell Edwards Found Guilty Of Murder Of Amanda Williams