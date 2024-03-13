Chris Tucker Joins ‘Ryan Cameron Uncensored’ To Describe Closing Out His Legend Tour At Home In ATL

He’s been an established icon both in the world of standup and Hollywood for the better part of three decades, and it looks like Chris Tucker has no plans of slowing down in either one of those lanes as he enters a new era of his decorated career.

Many have been witnessing his newfound comedic prowess on his recent Legend Tour, and it’s only fitting that he closes it all out right here at home in Atlanta tomorrow (March 14) at the famed Fox Theatre.

Chris joined good friend Ryan Cameron on the show to talk about what’s it’s like to have a homecoming like no other, and what it means as he wraps up what has proven to be a very successful run on the road. They also spoke on his very-apparent break in Hollywood, why it took so long to get back on the lot and what you can expect from the future.

Take a look at our exclusive interview with Chris Tucker on Ryan Cameron Uncensored above, and purchase your tickets to the closing show in ATL for his Legend Tour by clicking here

