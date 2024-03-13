‘Power’ Never Ends: Starz Greenlights ‘Origins’ A New Spinoff That Will Focus On Ghost & Tommy’s Beginnings

CLOSE

Buckle up, we’re getting more Power. Starz has greenlit a new series that will focus on the beginnings of Ghost and Tommy.

On Wednesday, March 13, Starz announced it greenlit another Power spinoff, Origins. This will be the fourth spinoff series following Power Book II: Ghost, which will debut its fourth season in 2024; Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is currently filming its fourth season in New York; and Power Book IV: Force, which is currently filming its third season in Chicago.

The show will continue to explore and expand on the Power Universe and, according to a press release, “delve into the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy.”

Many believed that Power Book III: Raising Kanan would do that, but it’s clear now that the show will most likely serve as a bridge to Origins.

The Original Series Creator, Courtney A. Kemp Is Onboard

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power, it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for Starz. “We can’t wait to see how ‘Origins’ will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience.”

Origins will have Sascha Penn, Raising Kanan’s showrunner, serve as an executive producer. The OG show’s creator and original showrunner, Courtney A. Kemp, will also executive produce through her production company, End of Episode.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who threatens to take the show off Starz at least once a year, also serves as an executive producer through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Lionsgate Television produces “Origins” for Starz.

Starz isn’t lying when it says this franchise never ends.

We are excited for the drug-dealing cinematic universe to continue to grow, and who knows, maybe Omari Hardwick could return as Ghost.

‘Power’ Never Ends: Starz Greenlights ‘Origins’ A New Spinoff That Will Focus On Ghost & Tommy’s Beginnings was originally published on cassiuslife.com