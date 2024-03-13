Amber Rose recently shared her thoughts on her ex-boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards’ relationship with Cher during an interview on “The Jason Lee Show.” She expressed contentment with the situation, noting that it brings stability for their son when he’s at Edwards’ place.

Rose made it clear that she holds no grudges against Cher and has no reason to be upset, emphasizing that she’s moved on and doesn’t want Edwards back. She believes stability is crucial for her son’s well-being, and if that means he’s with Cher, then she’s supportive of it.

‘Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right? So I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son.’

When discussing their son’s education, Rose mentioned her desire for him to attend the same private school as his sibling, stressing the importance of financial support from Edwards in this matter.

Despite Edwards’ romantic involvement with Cher, Rose’s main concern remains his presence as a father. She believes his happiness, whether it’s with Cher or anyone else, ultimately benefits their child.

‘The only thing that I ask is that you’re present is that you’re a present father, you help with me get him through private school,’ she said.

Their relationship history shows that Rose and Edwards were once together but split in 2021 due to infidelity. On the other hand, Cher and Edwards have been in an on-and-off relationship since meeting in 2023, with things seeming more stable since September of the same year.

Amber Rose Share How She Feels About Her Ex’s Relationship with Cher was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com