We Almost Lost Jenifer Lewis After She Fell 10ft Off A Balcony

When off the funniest women on this planet is 67-year-old Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis. Recently Jenifer Lewis shared some shocking news that almost lost her when she fell 10ft off a balcony.

In November of 2022 Jenifer Lewis had planned on retiring, after Black-ish wrapped after eight seasons, and releasing her memoir, Walking in My Joy: In These Streets, she took a trip of a lifetime to Africa and nearly lost her life, literally.

After a day of exploring nature in the Serengeti, Lewis said she was enjoying her surroundings when she fell off of her hotel balcony into pitch black darkness.

“I laid out my safari clothes and I saw the infinity pool out on my deck. So I went out, I was just taking in that I was back in the Serengeti once again. And I’m walking and all of a sudden, I had fallen 10 feet into a dry ravine full of boulders and stones and sharp rocks. There was a space that was not sectioned off and there was no sign that said, ‘Caution, 10-foot. drop.’ ”

In a recent interview with Robin Roberts, Jenifer Lewis described laying on the ground unable to move, where wild animals roamed. An ordeal that led to 10 hours of surgery, three blood transfusions and six days in an intensive care unit.

Praise God Jenifer Lewis lived to tell the story. Take a look at the video below.