Don Lemon Speaks On Elon Musk Cancelling X Partnership

There is a such thing as freedom of speech and most like to stand on that. The funny thing about people supporting freedom of speech they typically turn their back on it when they don’t like the freedoms of that speech directed at them. Hence why it seems that Elon Musk cancelled an X (formerly known as Twitter) partnership with former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

Don Lemon who could just sit back and chill for the rest of his life after reaching a separation deal that would pay Lemon approximately $24.5 million. Instead Don Lemon entered into a deal with Elon Musks, X , where Lemon would host a show on the platform, in addition to programs by former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and sports commentator Jim Rome.

According to a video and statement on Don Lemon’s social media things got musky when Don Lemon interviewed Elon Musk. Don Lemon said he was informed of the decision to cancel the deal just hours after he taped an interview with Musk for the premiere of The Don Lemon Show on March 18th.

“His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me.”

Don Lemon continued to say that The Don Lemon Show will go on, dropping Monday on YouTube, premiering with the interview with Elon Musk being asked question he didn’t want to hear.

X issued a statement saying that The Don Lemon Show can post content on their platform however;

“…like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show.”

According to Allison Gollust, a spokesperson for Don Lemon and the former chief marketing officer at CNN;

“Don has a deal with X and expects to be paid for it. If we have to go to court we will,”

