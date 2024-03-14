Ohio Man Used Cattle Prod To Discipline Children, Police Say
Police say a man in Ohio used a cattle prod to discipline his children.
Sheriff Paul Sigsworth of Erie County told a local news outlet that 34-year-old Robert Bores faces three counts of domestic violence and three counts of endangering children.
FOX 8 reports that Bores used the cattle prod on his 7 and 8-year-old children.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
“The indication we have is that it may have been used for alleged disciplinary reasons by the father to punish a child for various issues,” said [Sheriff Paul] Sigsworth. “It’s alarming. I don’t know what would compel someone to use a cattle prod on children.”
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Bow Wow: Claims A Dancer Finessed Him Out Of A $1,000
- John Legend: To Perform With Cleveland Orchestra
- Sylvester Stallone: Is Filming A Movie In OHIO!
Ohio Man Used Cattle Prod To Discipline Children, Police Say was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money
-
Cleveland Browns Make Stunning Trade For Wide Receiver
-
Cleveland Heights Native Jason Kelce Retiring From NFL
-
Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
-
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead
-
2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!