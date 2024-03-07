Listen Live
Entertainment

We’re Sharing Our Virginity Stories | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Close-up of a gold padlock hanging from a man's belt. The concept of marital fidelity, celibacy, treason, chastity belt.

Source: MARHARYTA MARKO / Getty

 

Do you remember the age when you lost your virginity? For many, it’s somewhere between 16 to 18 years old, while for others it can be a tad bit earlier. However, how early is too early?

A recent conversation that went viral involving a woman who thought it was normal that she lost hers at the age of 13 gave us a lot to talk about today here on The Amanda Seales Show.

 

RELATED: Our Thoughts On T.I. & Shaq’s Feelings About The New Generation | The Amanda Seales Show

 

Amanda, TJ and Supreme each shared their own stories of where and what age they were when they decided to, as Amanda so cleverly put it, “explore their sexualities.” A fun talk indeed, but it definitely left a question in the atmosphere in regards to when is the right time for a teenager to make a personal decision that will influence a very huge part of their adulthood. At the same time, how much can you really consent to if you decide to do it way too young?

Watch this interesting discourse on the topic of virginity below via The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post We’re Sharing Our Virginity Stories | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

We’re Sharing Our Virginity Stories | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

We’re Sharing Our Virginity Stories | The Amanda Seales Show

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Relationships

Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Entertainment News

Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead

Crime

Video Shows Alabama Cop Delay Arresting White Driver Who ‘Ran Over’ Black Woman In Alleged Hit-And-Run

- CLE

Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

- CLE

Missing 5 Year Old Amber Alert Victim Feared To Be Dead

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close