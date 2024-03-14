‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Ending With Season 4, Finale Will Be Broken Up Into Two Parts

CLOSE

In more Power news, the spinoff franchise Power Book II: Ghost will end when season four arrives.

Fresh off the news that a new spinoff series, Origins, that will follow Ghost and Tommy’s beginnings is in the works, one of the more popular spinoffs is ending.

Thursday, March 14, Starz hit us with the news Power Book II: Ghost, the spinoff following James St. Patrick’s son, Riq (Michael Rainey Jr.), will wrap with what looks like will be a drama-filled, Christmas-cancelling end.

“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise – fans will not be disappointed,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

Power Book II: Ghost’s final season will arrive in two parts. The season four premiere will air on June 7, coinciding with the 10th Anniversary of Power’s debut on STARZ.

The second part of the final season arrives on September 6.

The Official Synopsis For Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Reads:

In light of Season Three’s explosive finale, it’s Tariq St. Patrick and Brayden Weston against the world. With new alliances formed in each faction, Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game — and a way to insulate themselves from ever being put in the same situation again. But when Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, Tariq wonders if there really is room for two at the top.



Monet may have finally met her maker, but she has no idea who’s behind it. Davis, suspended and pending disbarment in the wake of his brother’s death, fully embraces the criminal side of his enterprise and finds himself working for both sides — his loyalty dependent on whichever will benefit him most.

Faced with the reality that life can end in just a few ways, Effie buckles down on getting out and securing a legit future at Stanford.



After last season’s betrayal, Diana and Dru question their roles in the game and the family business, while Cane sees an opportunity to level up when he starts working for Noma.

As Noma fights to establish her business in the States, she also tries to keep a close eye on her bratty daughter, Anya, who is now on Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.

Will This Be The End For Riq?

We have no idea what the final season will have in store for Riq, but following the events of last season, we can expect a lot of drama between Riq, the Tejada clan, and his associates.

Speaking exclusively with Cassius Life for our 2023 Young Icons digital cover story, Rainey Jr. spoke about having his own spinoff show and being the lead.

“Man, the experience taught me that just a lot of things would just happen very fast. Especially when you’re in a position like this, like being a lead of the show and everything like that, things happen fast, so you got to be prepared. You got to prepare very, very quickly,” he told Cassius Life.

He continued, “This kind of business will kind of cause you to just be ready on the go. So, definitely, things happened fast, and I’ve been learning how to just prepare for things like that coming my way.” We also asked about life after Power, and he’s ready for more work in Hollywood. “But as far as TV shows and movies go, I’m with it all,” Rainey says, adding he is roles in comedy and action. He continues, “I’m ready to step into any type of shoes. I’mmready. So whatever clothes I feel like wearing, if it feels right for me within the next year, I’m going to put in some work on it.”

Season 4 Cast Updates

Returning for season 4 is Michael Rainey Jr. as “”Tariq St. Patrick” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada” Cliff” “Method Ma” Smith as “Davis MacLean” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada” Lovell Adams-Gray as” “Dru Tejada” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada” Alix Lapri as” “Effie Morales” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma” Lightskinkeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael. Michael Ealy will make his Power Book II: Ghost debut as “Detective Don Carter.”

We cannot wait.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Ending With Season 4, Finale Will Be Broken Up Into Two Parts was originally published on cassiuslife.com