It’s that time of the week again here on The Amanda Seales Show where we cut up for a bit and give a barometer reading of sorts on, well, how Black we’re feeling today.
The choices this week will without question have you cracking up!
RELATED: The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Journalism | The Amanda Seales Show
While Amanda was feeling a bit Frederick Douglass — we’ll let her explain that one herself! — TJ was more in her Viola Davis bag today. However, we think Supreme might take the proverbial cake this week with his pick, as he chose to go with somewhat of a “diff’rent stroke” with the fictional fave Arnold Jackson-Drummond.
Get a laugh at the explanations behind this week’s “How Black We Feel Today” choices here on The Amanda Seales Show:
The post How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money
-
Cleveland Browns Make Stunning Trade For Wide Receiver
-
Cleveland Heights Native Jason Kelce Retiring From NFL
-
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead
-
Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
-
2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!