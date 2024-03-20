Listen Live
Lil Nas X Runs Half Marathon In Coach Sneakers, Ends Up In Wheelchair

With a velvet durag to match.

Published on March 20, 2024

2024 NYRR Half Marathon

Lil Nas X tried to get his miles up in New York City but went about it the wrong way. The entertainer ran a half marathon in Coach sneakers and left in a wheelchair.

As reported by Yahoo! Life, the “Industry Baby” performer participated in the New York City Half Marathon on Sunday, March 17. While the man born Montero Lamar Hill admitted to not properly training for the competition, typically anywhere from three to four months prior depending on skill, he did finish the race with a time of 2:32:53. According to Page Six he has never run more than three miles in one shot nor ran outdoors.

Aside from the inadequate training Lil Nas X, avoided the traditional gear worn by runners. His fit included a green long-sleeve t-shirt, black adidas shorts, a shimmery velvet durag, and high-top footwear. The shoes in question were not running sneakers but a pair of Coach Distressed High Tops. Featuring a leather upper and rubber outsole, these shoes are the opposite of what you want to wear for a 13-mile outing.

In 2022, Lil Nas X starred in a campaign for Coach.

After the race he shared an update he shared a video via his Instagram Story while in a wheelchair saying “Well… the race went well,” he joked. “It’s giving race!” The “Old Town Road” performer then shared a photo of with a caption saying “hey at least i made [it] tuh”.

You can see the footage pre and post-race below.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

