Listen Live
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Posted on The corner Interview Graphics

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

 

After winning multiple GRAMMYs, topping both the Billboard 200 as well as the Hot 100 and maintaining a rather in-demand music career that’s so far spanned almost 20 years, it’s quite clear that veteran singer-songwriter T-Pain is a man that wears many hats. However, this week in Atlanta he’ll be adding one more title to his decorated belt: booty pageant host!

….and no, we didn’t mean “beauty” pageant; booty pageant! The “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant,” to be exact.

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Big Boogie Breaks Down His New DJ Drama Mixtape REDRUM Wizard

 

The POTC studio turned into a whole movie — Rated NC-17, for sure! — as the “Bartender” crooner brought along some of the lovely ladies competing for the $5,000 award money. The competition looks rather “big” if we do say so ourselves, but a fun time to be had nonetheless. May the best money maker win!

Watch our full interview with T-Pain below via Posted On The Corner:

 

 

The post Posted On The Corner: T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Relationships

Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)

News

Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Rickey Smiley Tickets
Local

Win FREE Tickets + Meet & Greet Passes To See Rickey Smiley!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Lifestyle

8 Things About Sexting That Actually Turn Women On

Entertainment News

Johnny Manziel Talks About Regretting Dissing LBJ In His 216 Days

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close