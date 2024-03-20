Listen Live
Entertainment

Megan The Stallion Adds Glorilla to ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour – Here Are The Official Dates

Published on March 20, 2024

US-LIFESTYLE-HOLIDAY-NEWYEARS

Source: JOHN LAMPARSKI / Getty

Get ready for a hot summer.

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped the official tour dates for her 31-City run “Hot Girl Summer” Tour. Along for the ride will be Glorilla, with the first stop being in Minneapolis on May 14.

RELATED: Scarface Compares Rap to a Bad Marriage: “I Don’t Respect It”

Megan Thee Stallion released her latest album, Traumazine, in 2022. She’s recent drops include the singles “Cobra,” “Not My Fault,” and “Hiss.”

Megan Thee Stallion x Hot Girl Summer tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Dates:

05-14 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

05-17 Chicago, IL – United Center *

05-18 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

05-21 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

05-22 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

05-24 Napa, California – BottleRock Napa Valley *

05-26 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

05-28 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena *

05-30 Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum *

06-01 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

06-04 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *

06-06 Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

06-08 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

06-10 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *

06-11 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

06-13 Austin, TX – Moody Center *

06-14 Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

06-16 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06-17 Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

06-19 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *

06-21 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

06-22 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena *

07-04 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

07-05 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07-07 Paris, France – Zenith

07-10 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

07-11 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

07-14 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

07-16 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena Newcastle

07-17 London, England – The O2

07-27 Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival (Audi Field)

* with Glorilla

Megan The Stallion Adds Glorilla to ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour – Here Are The Official Dates  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

