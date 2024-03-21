Listen Live
Rockets Jalen Green Credits "Family & Baby" As Motivation Following Girlfriend Draya Michele's Pregnancy Annoucement

Following the Rockets' 137-114 victory over the Washington Wizards, 22-year-old Jalen Green, who scored a career-high 42 points, touched on what motivates his on-court performances.

Published on March 21, 2024

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets

Source: Tim Warner / Getty / Jalen Green

Houston Rockets superstar Jalen Green finally acknowledges the elephant in the room warming up in Draya Michele’s oven. 

Following the Rockets’ 137-114 victory over the Washington Wizards, 22-year-old Jalen Green, who scored a career-high 42 points, touched on what motivates his on-court performances.

“My family,” he said, “[and] my baby,” Green said.

This marks the first time Green has spoken about his seed with 39-year-old Basketball Wives alum Draya Michele. The reality star and Mint Swim founder sent shockwaves throughout the internet when she confirmed she was expecting with a post on Instagram honoring International Women’s Day on March 8 with maternity shoot photos.

Before turning off the comments on the post, Wizards hooper Kyle Kuzma confirmed Green as the child’s father due in May with his comment, “It’s up familyyy @jalen @drayamichele *heart emoji*.”

Social Media Is Not Feeling Draya Michele & Jalen Green’s 17-Year Age Gap

Michele’s pregnancy announcement didn’t land with the results she hoped, with many hopping on social media to label her a “predator” for getting pregnant by someone roughly the same age as her son.

Meghan James, Michele’s former co-star on Basketball Wives, took a shot at her on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “17 years is wilddddd. Having fun with a younger guy is cool bc yall both grown. Having a baby by one that’s the same age as your son speaks a lot about your character as a person.”

Michele responded to the backlash, posting a cryptic meme with the message, “Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension.”

The post continued, “Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly – let that be enough.”

Regardless, congrats to the couple on their incoming bundle of joy.

Rockets Jalen Green Credits “Family & Baby” As Motivation Following Girlfriend Draya Michele’s Pregnancy Annoucement  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

