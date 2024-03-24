JUST ANNOUNCED! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti!
[CLICK HERE] TO PURCHASE TICKETS TO RNB FEST 2024!
Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!
With Special performances from DJ Aktive, and RNB Philly’s own Killsing, DJ Caution, and DJ AyeBoogie!
RELATED: Everything You Might’ve Missed At RNB Fest 2023
RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024! was originally published on rnbphilly.com
