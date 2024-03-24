Listen Live
RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!

Published on March 24, 2024

RNB Fest 2024 Flyer Web Post

Source: Lonnie Gordon / R1

JUST ANNOUNCED! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti!

 

[CLICK HERE] TO PURCHASE TICKETS TO RNB FEST 2024! 

 

Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!

With Special performances from DJ Aktive, and RNB Philly’s own Killsing, DJ Caution, and DJ AyeBoogie! 

RELATED: Everything You Might’ve Missed At RNB Fest 2023

RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

