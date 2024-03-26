Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
55th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Brunch

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

For many Southern churchgoers, whether based in Alabama or tuning in from online, Sundays are reserved for serving the Lord under the roof of Rock City Birmingham. However, while praising God and making a difference in the world by way of spreading love in His name is what attracts people to the church the most, a good portion of its attendance can be accredited to the leadership of Pastor Mike Jr.

After having him stop through “My First Time” this week with one uplifting story of finding purpose, it was very clear to see why!

 

 

RELATED: MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together

Pastor Mike Jr. has been quite the giving man throughout his career in ministry and music alike, and he gave those props to the child within who was extremely eager to give $1 to every person who he came across. Although his dad was there to help teach him the value of money, it was Mike’s big heart that ultimately lasted and is still beating strong to help anyone in his path.

 

Warm your hear with this great “My First Time” story by Pastor Mike Jr. below:

 

 

The post My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Relationships

Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Her Story honorees 2024
Local

REGISTER NOW: Her~ Story Brunch Presented by NEON

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 25, 2024
Entertainment

Diddy’s Sons Detained In Raid, While Diddy’s Plane Is In Antigua

Foo Fighters, Fat Joe And Chuck D At The Power To The Patients Event, Advocating For Healthcare Price Transparency
Entertainment

Fat Joe At State Of The Union To Talk Healthcare Transparency

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close