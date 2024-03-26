Halle Berry’s Doctor Misdiagnosed Perimenopause For Herpes

CLOSE

Women around the age of 50 often experience changes to their body. Typically the days of worrying about getting pregnant is over as they move towards menopause. Some may not no it menopause doesn’t just happen over night, before the well goes dry so to speak, women experience, Perimenopause the time around menopause when your ovaries gradually stop working. Although this is a natural process the process does bring about in some physical and emotional symptoms. So can you imagine experiencing this and a doctor telling you that ‘you have the worst case of herpes’?

57 year old Oscar award winning actress Halle Berry is using her platform to educate others on, what our mothers and grandparents called ‘the change’ after she says that her doctor misdiagnosed her going through perimenopause for herpes.

Halle Berry joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as a speaker at the fourth annual A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation Summit hosted by Propper Daley. While speaking Halle Berry surprised all with her testimony about women aging and the sexual experiences that come during perimenopause.

Halle Berry said that she went to the doctor to get checked out because she was experiencing pain during sex. Her doctor proceeded to tell her that she had the worst case of herpes. Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt went and got tested, that’s when she was told that she had been misdiagnosed and she was experiencing perimenopause.