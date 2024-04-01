The Bijou Star Files: Danita Harris Is A ‘GO!’ At WKYC

CLOSE

Danita Harris joins WKYC as ‘GO!’ morning anchor starting Monday, April 8

WKYC Studios is excited to announce that longtime Cleveland news anchor Danita Harris is joining 3News’ “GO!” morning team starting Monday, April 8. Read More

50 CENT FRESH ‘SEX WORKER’ SHOT AT DAPHNE… During Nicki Concert

50 Cent took another shot at his ex Daphne Joy … continuing to suggest she’s a “sex worker,” only now at a Nicki Minaj show. Read More

RASHEE RICE DASHCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS GNARLY CRASH

Dashcam footage from the Dallas car crash allegedly involving Rashee Rice’s car shows just how gnarly the collision actually was … and yeah, it’s intense. Read More

DE NIRO, SNOOP, BUTLER UNLIKELY TRIO HANG OUT FOR SOME MALIBU FUN

This is something you don’t see every day … Robert De Niro, Austin Butler and Snoop Dogg hanging out at a private home — and having a blast! Read More

CAITLYN JENNER SLAMS BIDEN Trans Day of Visibility …ON FREAKIN’ EASTER?!?

Caitlyn Jenner is blasting President Biden over what she seems to think is a coordinated effort to conflate a Christian holiday with a day that also celebrates transgender people. Read More

Tyrese Demands Apology From Joe Biden After Declaring Easter Sunday Transgender Day Of Visibility: ‘Pick Up Your Bible Mr. President, Jesus Don’t Do Politics’

Tyrese is the latest celebrity to condemn President Joe Biden and demand an apology for all Catholics and Christians after declaring Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility. Read More

AL B. SURE! SEEMS TO ALLUDE TO DIDDY RE: COMA …Speaks on Adult Son Quincy

Al B. Sure! seemed to suggest his coma from a couple years back might be tied to Diddy somehow — and he’s also opening up about where things stand with his son Quincy. Read More

DIDDY Surfaces in Public Again THIS TIME WITH STEVIE J IN TOW

Diddy is out and about in Miami — and he’s even speaking now too … evidenced in a new clip that an influencer took of the mogul out in the wild, who also captured Stevie J. Read More

BEYONCÉ NEW ALBUM A HUGE HIT ON SPOTIFY …Holds 2024 Record So Far!!!

Beyoncé‘s new album is a hit on streaming services, including perhaps the most important one out there … snagging a day-of record for 2024 thus far, pretty darn impressive. Read More

DONALD TRUMP SHOWS BIDEN KIDNAPPED, HOGTIED

The 2024 Presidential Election is getting really ugly and nowhere is that more evident than in Donald Trump‘s new Truth Social post, showing Joe Biden hogtied and restrained in the back of a pickup truck. Read More

‘INK MASTER’ STARS TATTOO ROBOTS WON’T LAST …Can’t Beat Human Touch!!!

Automated tattoo machines are just a passing fad and won’t ever replace human-to-human interaction in the ink game — that’s how a couple flesh-and-blood masters of the craft see it. Read More

DIDDY TWINS SUPPORTING DAD AMID PROBE …Don’t Feel He Deserves It!!!

Diddy‘s twin daughters are rallying behind their dad during this difficult time — and what’s more, they don’t think he deserves having his life turned upside down … Read More

CAITLIN CLARK Not Mulling Big3 Offer Yet …STRICTLY FOCUSED ON NCAA TOURNAMENT

Ice Cube will have to wait a bit longer to get an answer from Caitlin Clark on his $5 million Big3 offer … the Iowa superstar just revealed she hasn’t considered the deal yet — as her current focus is solely on winning the NCAA tournament. Read More

James Wright Chanel Gives An Update On His Emotional Struggles Following Alleged Chrisean Rock Assault (Video)

James Wright Chanel recently shared how the trauma of the Chrisean Rock alleged assault is emotionally affecting him. Read More

Erykah Badu Sends Message To Beyoncé After Fans Previously Speculated She Was Throwin’ Shade

Erykah Badu is sending a message to Beyoncé after fans previously speculated she may have been throwin’ shade at the singer. Read More

Teyana Taylor’s Attorney Clarifies Her Motion Mentioning Iman Shumpert’s Sleepover With Woman (Exclusive)

Teyana Taylor’s lawyer is explaining the purpose behind the motion which mentions Iman’s alleged female friend. Read More

B.G. Faces Possible Return to Prison After Violating Probation Following Performance at Boosie Badazz Concert

Just seven months after returning home following a 12-year stint in prison, B.G. has been charged with violating the terms of his supervised release. Read More

50 Cent Trolls Diddy by Merging Bad Boy Records Founder’s Face With Jeffrey Epstein

50 Cent continues to troll Diddy as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple civil lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking. Read More

Lauren London Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 5th Anniversary of His Death: ‘I Love You, Eternal’

Lauren London paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the fifth anniversary of his untimely death. Read More

Boosie Asks Why Diddy’s Friends Aren’t Speaking Up for Him: ‘A Friend Is With You, Right or Wrong’

Boosie Badazz is asking where are all of Diddy’s celebrity friends who frequented his parties and showed him love. Read More

Yung Miami Denies Receiving 250K Monthly Allowance from Diddy in First Reaction to Lawsuit

Yung Miami is finally breaking her silence amid the piling allegations against herself and her ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Read More

Kaylee Gain, Suspended for Fighting The Day Before Brawl, Now Recovering in ICU from Brain Damage (Video)

In a distressing event that gripped St. Louis, Missouri, Kaylee Gain, a 16-year-old student from Hazelwood East High School, found herself in a traumic situation that led to a coma, following a violent altercation on March 8. Read More

