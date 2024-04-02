The Bijou Star Files: R. Kelly Say’s You Could Be The Next Diddy

CLOSE

R. Kelly Issues A Warning To Anyone Making Fun Of Diddy’s Recent Homes Raids: “They A** Could Be Next” (Audio)

R. Kelly joined Clubhouse via phone call with Wack 100. During the conversation, Kelly expressed his opinions on the controversy and criticized both the investigation and the reactions of others. Read More

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Gene Deal Says He’s Willing To Testify Against The Hip-Hop Mogul: ‘He Let That Money, Power & Respect Go To His Head’

As his legal battles rage on, someone who used to work closely with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs explained why he’s ready to testify against the hitmaking rapper. Read More

DIDDY CELEBRATES EASTER WITH BABY LOVE IG POST ….Amid Sex Trafficking Probe

Diddy celebrated Easter partly by showing off his cute as a button youngest child Love on Instagram amid his federal sex trafficking probe. Read More

Vontae Davis, Two-Time NFL Pro Bowler, Dead at 35

Former NFL star cornerback Vontae Davis, who played 10 seasons before retiring in 2018 has died. Read More

Kobe Bryant’s 2000 NBA Finals Ring Sold for Record $927,000 at Auction

Bryant’s title ring from the 2000 NBA Finals, which he gave to his father, sold for $927,200 at the Goldin auction, breaking the record for sale of an NBA title ring. Read More

George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Accused Of Discrimination Against Non-Black Students, Legal Complaint Claims Program Violates The Civil Rights Act

A free speech organization has called for an investigation into North Central University’s George Floyd Memorial Scholarship. Read More

