Angel Reese Tearfully Speaks On Being Portrayed As A Villain

CLOSE

The repeat showdown of last years nationally championship in women’s college basketball, between LSU and Iowa, went down last night. The April fools of it was that instead of competing for it all they were competing to advance to the Final Four in Cleveland. However the game lived up to the hype, but unlike last year when Angel Reese gestured to Caitlin Clark ‘you can’t see me’, last nights game ended with two of the biggest stars in women’s college baseball congratulating each other, but Caitlin Clark will be taking her witch like 3 point shot to Cleveland.

Many questions were hurled at Angel Reese following the game. Will she return to play another year of college basketball or would she enter the WNBA draft? Before the game Angel Reese said she would answer that question once her season was officially over, in which she would tell her family, coach then the press her decision, in that order.

Related Stories Caitlin Clark Sets All-Time NCAA Division I Scoring Record

Now with her season officially over Angel Reese spoke on some things but it wasn’t about whether she would be returning to LSU but tearfully about how she hasn’t been happy since winning the National Championship last year.

“I’ve been through so much. I’ve seen so much. I’ve been attacked so many times. Death threats. I’ve been sexualized. I’ve been threatened…I’ve been so many things and I’ve stood strong every single time. I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don’t want them to see me down and not be there for them … I’m still a human.” I don’t really get to stand up for myself. I have great teammates. I have a great support system. I’ve got my hometown. I’ve got my family that stands up for me. “I don’t really get to speak out on things just because I try to ignore and I just try to stand strong … I would still sit here and say, ‘I’m unapologetically me.’ I’m going to always leave that mark and be who I am and stand on that.” “The little girls that look up to me, hopefully, I give them some type of inspiration … Keep being who you are.”

Take a look at the video below.