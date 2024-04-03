The Bijou Star Files: Inmates File Lawsuit To Watch The Eclipse

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 3, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
NY Inmates File Lawsuit Over Prison Lockdown During Solar Eclipse
Six inmates at Woodbourne Correctional Facility in New York have filed a lawsuit against state correction officials. They argue that the upcoming solar eclipse, scheduled for April 8, is a “religious event” they have the constitutional right to observe. Read More
Armed Walgreens Employee Accused Pregnant Woman of Shoplifting, Then Allegedly Shot Her 7 Times
A Tennessee woman has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens after she was allegedly shot seven times by an employee who assumed she was shoplifting. Read More
RASHEE RICE ADMITTED TO INVOLVEMENT IN DALLAS CAR CRASH
Rashee Rice was involved in the car crash that injured multiple people in Dallas Saturday … and he admitted it to the company that owns the Lambo … Read More
STEVIE J CALLS 50 CENT ‘UNCLE TOM’ FOR DIDDY FEUD… Describes Miami Raid!!!
Stevie J‘s aggressively defending his pal Diddy, and firing new shots at 50 Cent for his never-ending trolling over the federal raids and investigation … something he thinks is racially-motivated. Read More
DIDDY’S SON JUSTIN COMBS MOTHER POSTS VID FROM RAID …Slams Overzealous Feds
The mother of one of Diddy‘s sons, Justin Combs, just shared never-before-seen footage from the L.A. raid … and she’s tearing the feds a new one for storming in the way they did. Read More
ANGIE HARMON COPS REFUSE TO SAY SPECIFICALLY WHY DELIVERYMAN SHOT AND KILLED DOG
Angie Harmon‘s beloved beagle Oliver was shot and killed by a deliveryman over the weekend, and cops have already concluded he was justified, but they won’t say why. Read More
CHER Fans Rip Jennifer Hudson …WE BELIEVE YOU DISSED CHER!!!
Cher fans are on a tear after the iHeartRadio Awards Monday night, after Jennifer Hudson upstaged her during one of Cher’s most famous songs. Read More
Let’s Gooo! Social Media Goes Nuts After GloRilla Teased Collab Track With Megan Thee Stallion (Video)
GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion sent shockwaves through the innanet when they teased a collab song. Read More
Runnin’ It Back! ‘Flavor Of Love’ Is Reportedly “In The Process” Of A Reboot — But With THIS Change
‘Flavor of Love,’ a fan-favorite TV show, is reportedly in the works of a reboot. Read More
Ye Reportedly Sued By Former Employee Who Alleges He Wanted To Put A Jail In Donda Academy
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is reportedly being sued by a former employee of his Yeezy brand. Read More
Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Reveal 2-Year-Old Son Zillion Heir Has Been Diagnosed With Autism
While recognizing World Autism Awareness Day, Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa announce that their 2-year-old son Zillion Heir Cannon has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Read More
Teacher’s Aide In New Jersey Accused Of ‘Yanking’ A 5-Year-Old Student’s Braid Out
A New Jersey mother is speaking out after her daughter’s braid was allegedly “yanked” out by a teacher’s aide at a public school in Jersey City. Read More
Two Time NBA Champion Rajon Rondon Retires at 38
Rajon Rondo, renowned as one of the most intelligent players of our NBA era, announced his retirement at the age of 38, with two championships to his name. Read More
Christian Combs, Diddy’s Son, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting And Drugging Woman In Looming Lawsuit
Christian Combs is reportedly being named in a looming lawsuit accusing the rap star of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman. Read More
Uncle Luke Comes to Diddy’s Defense, Floats Conspiracy Theory His Legal Woes are Related to Diageo Lawsuit
Former 2 Live Crew rapper Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell has come to Sean Diddy” Combs’ defense.Read More
Kevin Hart Accuses Ex-Assistant of Eavesdropping On His Private Conversations By Listening ‘Through Walls’ in Bombshell Lawsuit Against Blogger Tasha K
Hart claimed that his former assistant not only made “false and defamatory” statements about him during her explosive sit-down with blogger Tasha K, but also allegedly eavesdropped during some of his private “interactions.” Read More
Diddy Axed From Met Gala List as He Fights Sexual Assault Lawsuits and Federal Investigation
Sources revealed Diddy, who’s at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation, is being shunned by the fashion world as he fends off multiple sexual assault lawsuits.Read More
Beyoncé Honored As Innovator At iHeartRadio Music Awards: “Being An Innovator Often Means Being Criticized, Which Will Test Your Mental Strength” [Video]
It continued to be a celebration of all things Bey on Monday at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé was awarded the prestigious Innovator Award. Read More
Cardi B’s Alleged Assault Victim Accuses Rapper Of Using ‘Celebrity Status’ To Get Her Fired Over 2018 Physical Altercation
Rap star Cardi B responded in court to an ongoing assault and battery lawsuit filed against her. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
