Stephen A. Smith Responds To Misa’s Fury “Good Luck With That”

Misa Hylton isn’t for play play when it comes to her son, Justin, with whom she shares with Diddy. Misa came for Diddy when Justin got in trouble for drinking and driving so you can only imagine what happened when the raid went down. She was furious over what she calls a clear and out-of-bounds show of force — which she characterizes as more than excessive. She writes, “The overzealous and overtly militarized force used against my son and his brother Christian — who I consider a second son — is deplorable.”, in a video post of the security cameras inside of Diddy’s house that day.

Although Diddy’s house being raided and Misa Hylton saying they are obtaining a lawyer because of how their children were handled in the raid isn’t a sports story, Stephen A. Smith has a take on it.

According to Stephen A. Smith, Misa Hylton is out of bounds:

“In a day, in age where unarmed black men have been shot and killed at the very least assaulted on several occasions, this doesn’t meet the standard.”

Stephen A. Smith goes on to say that this isn’t the story, the story is what were they [Homeland] looking for?

In closing her wishes Misa and Diddy the best of luck.

