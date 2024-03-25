Listen Live
Entertainment

Don Lemon vs. Elon Musk | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
2023 TIME100 GALA

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

 

Is DEI the new CRT?

We’re inquiring about all the letters seen above here at The Amanda Seales Show this week following Don Lemon’s viral conversation with Elon Musk. Take a look below for a quick recap from one of the standout moments:

 

 

RELATED: The Blackspin: Our Favorite “For the Ladies” Songs | The Amanda Seales Show

While the full interview is definitely worth giving a view, the featured clip above was enough to get Amanda and Supreme talking about the bigger issue at hand. To better ask the question we posed earlier, will DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) face the same criticisms and, dare we say it, false narratives bestowed upon it in the vain of the unfair critique on CRT (Critical Race Theory)?

Let’s discuss!

Watch this special segment of “Blackurate News” on The Amanda Seales Show below:

 

The post Don Lemon vs. Elon Musk | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Don Lemon vs. Elon Musk | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Treated At Cleveland Clinic: “Doing Great”

Sam Sylk News

‘Insecure’ Music Playlist From Season 3 Episode 6 Released

2019 Breakout Festival
Entertainment News

A$AP Rocky Gets Into Brawl At SXSW

Celebrity News

Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Drainage in ditch
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Human Remains Discovered in City of Cleveland Sewer

Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close