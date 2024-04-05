Listen Live
News

What To Do – And Not To Do – During Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Total Solar Eclipse 2024 event web banner design template

Source: JDawnInk / Getty

What To Do – And Not To Do – During Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse

Northeast Ohio – and much of the country – is preparing for a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. Experts predict the area may be flooded with more than 500,000 people coming to see the historic event!

With that said, there are some very important guidelines to keep in mind when it comes to viewing an eclipse. These are important! If they’re not followed you could do some serious damage to your eyes.

Here are a few things to keep in mind from NASA about viewing a total solar eclipse:

Northeast Ohio drivers should also expect traffic delays throughout the day. The city of Cleveland has issued Traffic and Parking Guidelines for the day of the eclipse. To read them CLICK HERE.

For a complete list of do’s and don’ts during the total solar eclipse please visit NASA’s Total Solar Eclipse Safety by CLICKING HERE.

Cleveland: Here’s Where To Get Your Special Solar Eclipse Glasses

What To Do – And Not To Do – During Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Celebrity News

Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

mgk & Trippie Redd "genre: sadboy" Free Concert In New York City
Entertainment

Mama’s Baby, Daddy Trippie Redd Not A Maybe

Drainage in ditch
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Human Remains Discovered in City of Cleveland Sewer

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

New Item? – Mariah Carey & Brett Ratner

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

Judges wooden hammer in front USA flag.
Entertainment News

Joe Exotic (a.k.a. Tiger King) Gets Prison Sentence Reduced Only by One Year

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close