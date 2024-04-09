Listen Live
Omarion, Ashanti, Ja Rule & More Headline ‘I Love RnB Festival’ This Fall

Published on April 9, 2024

I Love R&B Festival 2024 Lineup

Source: Courtesy / I Love R&B Festival

“I Love RnB Festival” is headed to Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles with a star-studded lineup. The one day concert features iconic artists like Ashanti, Ja Rule, Omarion, Monica, Bow Wow and more. Read more about the exciting festival and check out the full lineup inside.

The festival boasts an electrifying experience for music enthusiasts, featuring an unparalleled lineup of R&B royalty. From iconic chart-toppers to beloved fan favorites, attendees are promised an unforgettable showcase of talent on one stage and under the vibrant Los Angeles skyline.

Acclaimed artists Ashanti, Ja Rule, Omarion, Monica and Bow Wow will headline the festival. Fans can expect captivating performances that will have them dancing all night long to the nostalgic hits of the 2000s. Joining them are a plethora of R&B hitmakers including Pretty Ricky, Fabolous, Ginuwine, Mya, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Soulja Boy, Chingy, Lil Mo, Yung Berg, Tweet, J Holiday, Nivea, and Truth Hurts.

“I Love RnB Festival” has something for all music lovers. The festival also adds legendary artist and producer Jermaine Dupri as a special guest appearance.

“We are thrilled to bring together such an incredible lineup of talented artists for the ‘I Love RnB Festival’,” said the producers in a statement. “This event is a celebration of R&B music and its enduring impact on fans worldwide. From chart-topping hits to timeless classics, attendees can expect an unforgettable experience that pays homage to the rich legacy of this beloved genre.”

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Los Angeles City Hall, attendees can also indulge in delectable food and beverage offerings from local vendors, along with various activities and attractions for all ages, throughout the festival grounds.

Tickets for the “I Love RnB Festival” will go on sale starting on Thursday April 11th, 2024 at their website. The festival offers payment plans and VIP ticket tiers.

Who are you excited to see? Comment below.

Omarion, Ashanti, Ja Rule & More Headline ‘I Love RnB Festival’ This Fall  was originally published on globalgrind.com

