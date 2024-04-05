One of the greatest things that made the Golden Era of hip-hop so, well, golden was the art of sampling jazz music into beats and rhymes of the times.
That hit of nostalgia got a hold of Amanda and Supreme this week, leading us to a fun segment of “The Blackspin” here on The Amanda Seales Show to discuss our favorite jazzy raps of all time.
RELATED: Joel Bervelle Breaks Down Where Black People Stand In the Medical Field | The Amanda Seales Show
Classic cuts from that era like “T.R.O.Y.” by Pete Rock & CL Smooth, “Stakes Is High” from the genius minds of De La Soul and the literal namesake cut “Jazz (We’ve Got)” by A Tribe Called Quest are just some of the glaring examples. However, take a listen below and you might come across a few deef cuts to add into your playlist!
Reminisce over classic jazz samples in hip-hop with Amanda and Supreme below for “The Blackspin” here on The Amanda Seales Show:
The post The Blackspin: Our Favorite Jazzy Hip-Hop Songs | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
The Blackspin: Our Favorite Jazzy Hip-Hop Songs | The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!
-
Salute! Browns Sign Former Glenville High School Graduate
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter
-
Click Here To Stream The Total Solar Eclipse In Cleveland
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America