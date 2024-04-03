The social unrest that’s come as a result from many demanding for a ceasefire in the senseless war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has seen many effects happening on a global scale.
Sadly, things don’t seem to be getting better anytime soon by what’s been transpiring within the past few days alone.
RELATED: Amanda's Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show
It’s no secret that the touchy subject has trickled over here stateside and divided much of the American population — dare we say, the latest cause for divorce even? The Amanda Seales Show recently had a woman write in who’s currently experiencing issues in her marriage due to her husband’s seeming support of genocide. Is it a matter for counseling, or are some things simply a dealbreaker once they come to light?
Watch this interesting perspective on a surprising result happening here in America from the Israel–Hamas war via The Amanda Seales Show below:
The post Should You Get Divorced Over A Genocide? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
Should You Get Divorced Over A Genocide? | The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
