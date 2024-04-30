Candace Parker Announces Retirement From WNBA

CLOSE

Before there was a Caitin Clark, there was Candace Parker who while playing for Tennessee won not 1 but 2 national championships back to back in 2007 and 2008.

Candace Parker after being drafted number 1 in the 2008 WNBA draft, in her rookie year became the only player in league history to win MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season. The precursor to also being in the WNBA history books for being the first WNBA player to win three championships with three different teams (Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, Chicago Sky in 2021 and Las Vegas Aces in 2023). Amongst many other professional woman’s basketball accolades, Candace Parker also the owner of 2 Olympic gold medals making her arguably one of the greatest female basketball players to ever play the game.

Candace Parker who has also added WNBA/NBA TV & TNT analyst to her resume, in historic fashion by becoming the first woman analyst at 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Candace Parker at the young age of 38 years old has announced her retirement via Instagram.

Dear Summer “I know you gon miss me…” 🎶…I’m retiring.

Take a look at Candace Parker’s complete statement below.