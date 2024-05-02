Win Tickets To See Dru Hill At MGM Northfield Park!

Legendary R&B group Dru Hill is coming to MGM Northfield Park and WZAK wants to send someone FOR FREE!
For your chance to win free tickets to see Dru Hill, simply tell us what music you’d like to hear played on the radio!
Yep! That’s it!
Register below!
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN FREE TICKETS TO SEE OMARION IN CLEVELAND!
THIS PRIZE WAS ORIGINALLY FOR A DIFFERENT CONCERT THAT WAS CANCELLED BY THE ARTIST
