The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Music Festivals | The Amanda Seales Show

What was the last good hip-hop festival that you attended?

As summer approaches, we here at The Amanda Seales Show are definitely considering hitting these streets heavily once the weather officially breaks. Thankfully, that also means that summer rap concerts will be happening left and right.

….where do we begin?!

Amanda and Supreme had a special convo surrounding hip-hop festivals past and present. While the two werre able to bond over classic shows like Rock The Bells, the newer sets at gatherings like Rolling Loud are the ones these two will be steering clear of. Still, it doesn’t hurt to pop in for your favorite performer and simply dipping out afterwards!

Enjoy some rap festival talk below here on The Amanda Seales Show:

