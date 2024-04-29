Listen Live
Amanda’s Final Thoughts on ‘Club Shay Shay’ | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 29, 2024

It’s been more than a few days, yet people are still talking about Amanda’s very viral interview recently on Club Shay-Shay. From opening up about discovering her own autism, to an admittedly visible friction between her and host Shannon Sharpe at times throughout their three hour-plus interview, let’s just say our girl left the world with a lot to talk about!

 

 

RELATED: Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay | The Amanda Seales Show

While she did go in detail about her post-interview feelings last week (see above), there were a few things she still needed to get off her chest now that Supreme and TJ have been able to watch the entire thing. Their conversation was definitely more extended than usual, but given the subject matter we were definitely in need of a few extra minutes. Grab some popcorn and tune in below — things got interesting!

See how Amanda really feels about her viral interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay-Shay below right here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post Amanda’s Final Thoughts on ‘Club Shay Shay’ | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Amanda’s Final Thoughts on ‘Club Shay Shay’ | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

