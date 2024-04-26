Is the New ‘Good Times’ Animation Worth Watching? | The Amanda Seales Show

CLOSE

We’re back with a very interesting round of “Watch/Don’t Watch” here on The Amanda Seales Show, particularly because it involves two staple series’ from the past that both received the reboot treatment in animation form recently: Netflix’s Good Times and Disney+’s official continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series titled X-Men: ’97.

Our film guru Desmond Thorne did the heavy lifting to review both shows and come back with his findings. While he didn’t fully hate either one, there was definitely a favorite amongst the two and a deeper understanding of the mass criticism the other has been infamously receiving. Take a listen below and see if you agree!

Listen to the latest “Watch/Don’t Watch” here on The Amanda Seales Show below:

