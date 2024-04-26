We’re back with a very interesting round of “Watch/Don’t Watch” here on The Amanda Seales Show, particularly because it involves two staple series’ from the past that both received the reboot treatment in animation form recently: Netflix’s Good Times and Disney+’s official continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series titled X-Men: ’97.
RELATED: Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay | The Amanda Seales Show
Our film guru Desmond Thorne did the heavy lifting to review both shows and come back with his findings. While he didn’t fully hate either one, there was definitely a favorite amongst the two and a deeper understanding of the mass criticism the other has been infamously receiving. Take a listen below and see if you agree!
Listen to the latest “Watch/Don’t Watch” here on The Amanda Seales Show below:
The post Is the New ‘Good Times’ Animation Worth Watching? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
Is the New ‘Good Times’ Animation Worth Watching? | The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims
-
NFL History! A Complete List of Black QBs Drafted in the First Round
-
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter
-
R&B Singer Lizzen On Styling Herself In The Visuals For Her Viral Song With Robin Thicke
-
Jennifer Lopez Drops "Dinero" Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled
-
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast: Men of Color Summit [PHOTOS]
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare